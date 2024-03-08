Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new commercial For PS5titled “Play Goes On” and focusing on new arrivals for the console, in particular 17 games announced and expected to arrive in the next few months within 2024.
With a song in the background by Genki Rockets and Aimer, the video shows a sort of journey of a car on a typical American road, symbolizing the path that continues for PS5, characterized by new releases arriving in the coming months.
In short, it is an introduction to the lineup set for the Asian console market, but largely corresponding to that also expected in the West.
A rich catalogue
In particular, the following games already announced and presented appear in the video, with some gameplay clips and cutscenes:
- Rise of the Ronin
- Stellar Blade
- Helldivers II
- Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
- Silent Hill 2
- Dragon's Dogma II
- Unicorn Overlord
- SAND LAND
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- FOAMSTARS
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada
- Gift
- Winning Post 10 2024
- Megaton Musashi W: Wired
- REYNATIS
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake
In short, this is a quick review of the lineup of PS5 games scheduled for the next few months 2024therefore titles that are essentially already known but presented in a particular form.
The film, created with a mixed technique of 3D computer graphics and 2D animation, shows the car approaching a cliff and continuing its journey by flying, symbolizing the freedom of movement in fantasy worlds and the possibilities offered by video game experiences.
#PS5 #Sony39s #Japanese #39Play #On39 #commercial #shows #upcoming #games
Leave a Reply