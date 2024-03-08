Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new commercial For PS5titled “Play Goes On” and focusing on new arrivals for the console, in particular 17 games announced and expected to arrive in the next few months within 2024.

With a song in the background by Genki Rockets and Aimer, the video shows a sort of journey of a car on a typical American road, symbolizing the path that continues for PS5, characterized by new releases arriving in the coming months.

In short, it is an introduction to the lineup set for the Asian console market, but largely corresponding to that also expected in the West.