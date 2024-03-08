THE PlayStation Studios Sony may be working on others two remakes or remasters in order to strengthen the line-up of exclusives of PS5 in 2024.

At least this is what Silknight suggested, an insider who in a few weeks became extremely popular thanks to some tips that turned out to be true, such as the one relating to the announcement of the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima.

According to its sources, Sony is planning to launch further remakes in this way stopgapwaiting for its internal teams to complete work on some major projects planned for 2025.

“I understand that some people feel disheartened by the announcement of some remasters or remakes, but keep in mind that the games in development are taking very long development times, and it is necessary to shake things up a bit.”

“Sony hasn't stopped the remastering machine yet and a couple of remakes are currently in the works. However 2025 promises to be an important year for the brand.”

In a further post, the “deep throat” reported that no remakes of Killzone or Resistance are planned.