THE PlayStation Studios Sony may be working on others two remakes or remasters in order to strengthen the line-up of exclusives of PS5 in 2024.
At least this is what Silknight suggested, an insider who in a few weeks became extremely popular thanks to some tips that turned out to be true, such as the one relating to the announcement of the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima.
According to its sources, Sony is planning to launch further remakes in this way stopgapwaiting for its internal teams to complete work on some major projects planned for 2025.
“I understand that some people feel disheartened by the announcement of some remasters or remakes, but keep in mind that the games in development are taking very long development times, and it is necessary to shake things up a bit.”
“Sony hasn't stopped the remastering machine yet and a couple of remakes are currently in the works. However 2025 promises to be an important year for the brand.”
In a further post, the “deep throat” reported that no remakes of Killzone or Resistance are planned.
No major PlayStation Studios game in 2024
The Silknight tip-off is in line, intentionally or otherwise, with the chasm in terms of PlayStation Studios' publishing pace confirmed by Sony last month. In fact, the company has reported that no major game, or rather games belonging to its most important series, will be released until at least March 31, 2025.
However, this does not mean that PS5 will not be supported in terms of exclusives. For example, just in recent weeks Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have been released, the former on PS5 and PC, while the latter is a three-month exclusive. Also scheduled are Rise of the Ronin (March 21) and Stellar Blade (April 26), both second-party PS5 exclusives.
In all this, the new remakes or remasters could actually help fill the absence of large games from PlayStation Studios. And, although it is certainly a practice not always appreciated by fans, it must be said that among the games most desired by the community there is a remake or remaster of Bloodborne.
