As indicated by Tom Henderson via Insider Gaming, Sony would be working on some wireless gaming headset for playstation 5as well as to a new wireless headset. Both products should be ready by the end of fiscal year 2023, i.e. around March 2024.

The wireless earphones they are known with the code name “Project Nomad” and should have a battery of about 5 hours, or similar to that of the Apple AirPods and slightly less than the Sony WF-1000XM3. Obviously they would have a charging case that can itself be charged via a USB-C cable and a source like PS5.

The wireless headset for PS5 it is known instead known with the name “Project Voyager” and should have similar functions to the Inzone H7. For the moment, the prices of these models are not yet known.

For now this is all that has been shared by sources to Insider Gaming. As always we remind you that these are for now only rumor and nothing more: Tom Henderson has long proved to be a reliable source but, even assuming that everything is true and correct, it is possible that Sony’s plans change over time and therefore these products never actually see the light.

While awaiting official confirmation or denial from Sony, we remind you that an official headset for PS5 is already available: the Pulse 3D headphoneswhich you can find for example on Amazon Italy.

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.