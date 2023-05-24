During the night there was a presentation for Sony shareholders all focused on PS5 and the ecosystem in general Playstation, where some interesting details about the future plans of the gaming division were revealed. For example, we learn that the company aims to publish at least two major games each year and means cover every major gaming genre.

“Major genre” is a rather vague definition, but in this sense one of the slides of the company’s official report that includes action, shooters, RPGs, platformers, racing and sports games comes in handy .

That said, it’s still a statement that leaves room for interpretation. For example Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok are two “action”, but Sony could also classify them as “RPG” since they have some mechanics of this kind.

In the same section it is also confirmed that Sony will publish a mix of single player games and live service titles in the future, balancing the releases between big franchises and new IPs yet to be revealed. About this last point, who knows if maybe we’ll know more during the PlayStation Showcase scheduled for tonight.

Sony also talks about expanding the ecosystem on new platforms (PC and mobile devices) and through other mediums, such as cinema, books, music and amusement parks, taking inspiration from the example above.