sony he believes he has a good chance of selling at least 60 million Of PS5 in its entire life cycle. The estimate, perhaps excessively conservative, was made by the COO of the company, Hiroki Totoki, during the Morgan Stanley tech conference.

Totoki: “We have a good chance of exceeding 60 million units and as you know, we have sold more than 100 million units in the PS4 era.”

Totoki also added that Sony is reaching a new audience with PS5: around 30% of current console users had no PS4which makes us believe in the great potential of the machine.

Sony’s long-term strategy is to grow the monthly active users (MAU) by PlayStation, with more first party titles launching on PC and mobile. It is a KPI (key performance indicator) considered fundamental by the company.

Considering that as of December 31, 2022 Sony reported PS5 sales of 32.1 million units, with a record increase in sales in the third quarter, and that only in the recent period has it managed to solve the inventory problem that afflicted the first two years of the console’s life, we have no doubt that it not only manages to exceed 60 million units, but also that it manages to do much better than that.