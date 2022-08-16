Sony Interactive Entertainment and a new studio called Ballistic Moon they would be working on Project Batesa codename for a PS5 game that uses Unreal Engine 5. Many of Ballistic Moon’s makers are former developers of Supermassive Games, known for The Quarry and Until Dawn, so if the project is real, it’s very likely of a single-player game, based on storytelling, which follows the same vein.

Apparently the game is in the early stages of development, which makes sense as the studio is currently still looking for employees to fill a variety of positions.

Based in Farnborough, UK, Ballistic Moon is an independent studio that previously announced on its official Twitter account that it is “at work with a large publisher“According to Angie of Resetera, who credits user Toumari for finding information about this new game, this” big publisher “is apparently Sony Interactive Entertainment, as an unnamed actor who started motion capture for Project Bates he accidentally named him along with Ballistic Moon.

Among the main developers of Ballistic Moon is the creative director Neil McEwan, who was a game director at Supermassive Games. Also the technology director Chris Lamb worked at the same developer for Until Dawn and served as lead engineer for Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. In the Resetera thread it also reads that Joshua Archer, Project Bates’ director of motion capture, previously worked on Until Dawn. That said, while these clues suggest the developer is creating a cinematic, choice-based adventure, that’s just a guess.

Did we tell you we’re developing our new #game with # UE5? We’re working with a big publisher and our brilliant team of #gamedevsAND we’ll be relocating soon..🤫

Lots going on! Tell us what you have been up to! 🌚✨ https://t.co/d5Vx62bO13#hiringno #gamedevjobs #Games – Ballistic Moon (@ballistic_moon) August 9, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



As for the studio, its first official tweet dates back to March 14 this year. Over the past month the account has posted several images of mocap sessions, most notably with actress Nicole Miners, perhaps for the first prototypes of the game.

Source: PlayStation LifeStyle.