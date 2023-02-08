sony predicts sales of over 10 million Of PS5 during third quarter of FY2023that is the autumn period which runs from October to December: the sources of Insider Gaming report it, claiming that the Japanese company will aim to increase the numbers totaled this year.

As you know, PS5 has sold 32 million consoles so far, with a record increase in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, in all likelihood linked to a almost normalized distribution situation compared to just a few months ago. Well, next year we will aim to do even better.

Sony’s internal estimates, according to Insider Gaming sources, speak of a good 4.8 million Playstation 5 which will be sold in the month of November 2023 alone, and which added together in October and December will lead to a result of 10.5 million units.

According to the site founded by Tom Henderson, the much talked-about new model of PS5 with removable disc reader will contribute significantly to these results, which according to the company’s forecasts will sell 18.5 million units in fiscal 2023, exceeding the current version of the console.