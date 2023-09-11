Sony has lowered the prices of some PS5 bundles in the United States of 50 dollars, like the one with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Final Fantasy 16 and Horizon Forbidden West, lowering the total from $539.99 to $489.99.

The offers are not of interest to local players, at least not for the moment, but we will not fail to update you if there is any news on the matter.

However, it is interesting to note that Sony has been launching in alternate countries (including Italy) for several months now numerous promotions for its flagship console, while in the meantime it has increased the prices of PlayStation Plus.

One of the most popular theories initially was that it is a strategy to quickly empty warehouses in view of the much talked about model of PS5 with removable player. However, considering that the promotions have been going on for months now, one might think that this is not the only reason. Perhaps Sony is simply pushing the accelerator to hit the very ambitious goal of 25 million PS5s sold during the fiscal year ending in March 2024.