Through the official website PlayStationSony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has decided to cancel one of the PS5 exclusive featuresintroduced at the console’s release: let’s talk about Acknowledgmentswhich will no longer be available from autumn 2022.

The PlayStation support site writes: “In the fall of 2022, the Credits feature on PlayStation 5 will no longer be supported, as it has not produced the expected level of use. We are therefore shifting our focus. We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to each other. other.”

The Credits feature allowed users to send some sort of feedback to other players within some multiplayer games. PS5’s Acknowledgments are of the type: “Helpful”, “Cozy”, “Happy Sportsman” and “Leader”. It is a way to communicate with other players, not on our friends list, and make online gaming more positive. Clearly, though, the feature wasn’t used enough.

A screen dedicated to the PS5 Awards

Tell us, are you sorry about this removal? Or didn’t you even remember it was available on PS5?

Sony in the last period has reported that the degree of interaction with PlayStation has dropped, but has already prepared a solution to increase the use of the console.