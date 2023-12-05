Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia e Mercedes-Benz Italy have joined forces to bring the Class A Vibesa new limited edition car made using PS5 as a source of inspiration.
We can admire the car in the trailer published by PlayStation Italia and which you can find in the player within this news. As we can see, the “Class A Vibes” shares sinuous, futuristic lines and chrome details with the PS5, in addition to the white color.
Only 50 copies available
In total, only 50 examples of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Vibes were made, all already available for purchase exclusively online at the price of 55,677 euros. Those who purchase it will receive a PS5 Digital and a digital copy of Gran Turismo 7 at no additional cost. If you are interested, we refer you to the Mercedes-Ben Italia online store.
Staying on the subject of PS5 and cars, apparently the free Spec 2 update of Gran Turismo 7 has delighted many players, so much so that the number of active users has practically doubled according to Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital.
#PS5 #Sony #MercedesBenz #present #AClass #Vibes #car #inspired #console