PS5 in Japan would have sold over two million units2,027,783 to be precise according to the data of Famitsu updated as of 23 October. As for the division, we find a sale of 1,749,737 PS5 Standard and 278,046 PS5 Digital Edition consoles.

The console therefore reached the 2 million mark in 101 weeks, a milestone that however did not exceed PS4 which achieved the same result in 90 weeks and PS3 in 73 weeks. This is also not surprising because we have repeatedly reported that there has been a shortage of components in the last two years due to the pandemic.

On the Nintendo side, it is the Switch that has the upper hand as it has been confirmed that the hybrid console is the best-selling console of all time, beating the 101.63 million units sold of the Wii.

Digital Foundry recently talked about next-gen consoles and stated that games at 30 FPS despite the power of the platforms will be inevitable.

Source: VGC