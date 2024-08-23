According to Daniel Camilo, consultant and collaborator of GamesIndustry, PS5 is sold out in Chinese stores after the launch of Black Myth: Wukongwith stores unable to keep up with huge consumer demand.

Needless to say, the main reason for this surge in sales is due to the aforementioned action RPG. After all, we are talking about a game produced in China, inspired by the novel Journey to the West and which perfectly embodies the style and tradition of the country, as well as being positively received by both the public and critics. In short, the perfect recipe for success.