According to Daniel Camilo, consultant and collaborator of GamesIndustry, PS5 is sold out in Chinese stores after the launch of Black Myth: Wukongwith stores unable to keep up with huge consumer demand.
Needless to say, the main reason for this surge in sales is due to the aforementioned action RPG. After all, we are talking about a game produced in China, inspired by the novel Journey to the West and which perfectly embodies the style and tradition of the country, as well as being positively received by both the public and critics. In short, the perfect recipe for success.
An incredible success from any point of view
The PS5’s sellout in China is not surprising, even considering the impressive sales numbers achieved by Black Myth: Wukong in less than a week since its release: we’re talking about 10 million copies between PC and PS5 and an equally incredible peak of 3 million concurrent active users across all platforms. Truly impressive numbers for what is essentially Game Science’s first AAA game.
As we previously reported, Black Myth: Wukong also achieved 1.7 billion views on Chinese social media platform Weibo in the first 24 hours of its launch. Additionally, GameScience’s game also became the most viewed game on Huya, DouYu and Bilibili, reaching a total of 29 million viewers on all three platforms.
#PS5 #Sold #China #Black #Myth #Wukong #Success #Scalpers #Advantage
Leave a Reply