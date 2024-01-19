The Amazon offers today allow us to buy PS5 Slim version with optical drive. The reported discount is 6% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it is €549.99. The price shown in the box is for the version sold and shipped by MEDIASHOP SRL, with delivery expected at the end of the month. By paying about 4 euros more, you can get faster delivery (25 January) with the version sold and shipped by BEATRIX20 SRLS
PS5 Slim, the features
PS5 Slim it is the new model of the Sony console. It has a new design that breaks the body into two parts: it is not just an aesthetic choice, but a necessity deriving from the fact that with this model it is possible to extract the optical reader to change it in case of problems or to add it if you purchase the model Digital.
PS5 Slim also has a Larger SSD, or 1 TB compared to the 825 GB of the original model. However, this version does not include the base to hold the console vertically.
#PS5 #Slim #optical #drive #discount #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply