The Amazon offers today allow us to buy PS5 Slim version with optical drive. The reported discount is 6% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €549.99. The price shown in the box is for the version sold and shipped by MEDIASHOP SRL, with delivery expected at the end of the month. By paying about 4 euros more, you can get faster delivery (25 January) with the version sold and shipped by BEATRIX20 SRLS