After a few months of speculation, the smaller version of PlayStation 5 has finally been revealed, which will have the same power but will expand the use of new peripherals that are not really necessary to enjoy the games. And something that has seemed strange to fans is the absence of a certain piece that is now confirmed to be paid for separately.

We are talking about vertical support, which allows the console to be placed in said position, and is strange, given that the device currently sold in stores includes it at no additional cost, unless it is purchased because the user broke it. The cost of the same will be neither more nor less than $30 USDand will go on sale the same day as the digital and disc console.

Something that has also been clarified is the fact that the device can be placed horizontally without any problem, so it is not really 100% necessary for the user to purchase the additional object, especially due to ventilation issues. . Also, for those who want the Blu Ray player later, it is possible to buy it at $80 USDobviously for people who buy the digital version.

Among the other improvements to be found in the consoles, is the inclusion of 1TB of internal SSD memory, so users will have an extra 200 GB, since it should be clarified that the model currently available has 800 GB more than what is currently available. discards by hardware. And yes, these versions will be discontinued once the slim ones are available on the market.

Remember that they go on sale in November along with the PlayStation Portal.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: It is a bit strange that these decisions are made, and also that they make the price increase for the digital edition console. However, we will see how those who really matter, the customers, respond to this.