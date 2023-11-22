PS5 “slim”, or Sony’s new console model, is already available in the USA and Japan, while it has not yet been marketed in Europe. We’re still waiting to discover one exit date official, but in the meantime the known leaker billbil-kun has revealed what the potential release dates are for some EU markets.
Precisely, according to billbil-kun sources, in France the PS5 “slim” will be marketed from November 23, 2023, while in Spain and Portugal it will be available from 24 November 2023 as indicated by some traders. Unfortunately there are no confirmations for Italy, but it is credible that the date is not too different.
In other words, there would be very little left to the distribution of consoles. However, it remains to be seen whether the “slim” PS5 will be distributed solely through PS Direct or other retailers.
A clue to the arrival of the “slim” PS5
billbil-kun also reports a detail that leads us to think that the release of the “slim” PS5 is imminent. Even if the dates are not correct, in fact, it should still arrive very soon because the French PlayStation Black Friday advertisement states that the offer for PS5 valid from 17 to 30 November 2023 is not valid for PS5 Chassis D.
“Chassis D” is the nomenclature with which Sony refers to what we commonly call the “slim” PS5. In short, it is credible that by the end of November the new model will also appear in Europe.
The new model could push many to switch to the new generation: PS5 is the best-selling console in Europe in October 2023 and risks being the same in November.
