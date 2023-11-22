PS5 “slim”, or Sony’s new console model, is already available in the USA and Japan, while it has not yet been marketed in Europe. We’re still waiting to discover one exit date official, but in the meantime the known leaker billbil-kun has revealed what the potential release dates are for some EU markets.

Precisely, according to billbil-kun sources, in France the PS5 “slim” will be marketed from November 23, 2023, while in Spain and Portugal it will be available from 24 November 2023 as indicated by some traders. Unfortunately there are no confirmations for Italy, but it is credible that the date is not too different.

In other words, there would be very little left to the distribution of consoles. However, it remains to be seen whether the “slim” PS5 will be distributed solely through PS Direct or other retailers.