PS5 Slimor what will be the name of the new PlayStation 5 model that has been talked about for some time now, has returned to show itself on social networks with a photo which portrays thepower supply of the console, coming from the same source.
The author of the possible PS5 Slim leak claims that it is one Smaller PSU compared to the one fitted to the current PS5, although not more efficient in terms of power. What this means in terms of consumption, heat dissipation and performance remains to be seen, clearly.
Removable disk drive but also smaller?
There is certainly quite a bit of confusion right now regarding the rumors regarding the new model of PS5 which should debut in stores already this year. The well-known leaker Tom Henderson had in fact spoken of a PlayStation 5 with a removable disc player, not a slim version.
However, it is possible that in the end the two projects coincide: looking at the video published by BwE in the last few hours, one notices not only the demarcation line in the center of the cover which should precisely allow the disassembly of the disc reader and its replacement with a panel that go to give the device a symmetrical shape, but also the fact that the leaker holds the console with one handrotating it in favor of the camera.
