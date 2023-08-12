PS5 Slimor what will be the name of the new PlayStation 5 model that has been talked about for some time now, has returned to show itself on social networks with a photo which portrays thepower supply of the console, coming from the same source.

The author of the possible PS5 Slim leak claims that it is one Smaller PSU compared to the one fitted to the current PS5, although not more efficient in terms of power. What this means in terms of consumption, heat dissipation and performance remains to be seen, clearly.