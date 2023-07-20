Now that Covid-19 and stock problems are just bad memories, Sony would seem to be about to start what has been definitive for some the “phase 2” of PS5. It could all start with a lot of talk new model with removable reader due out in September, which perhaps won’t be the “Slim” revision that many expect, and continue with the launch of Project Q later this year and an alleged Pro model of PlayStation 5 in 2024. Not only on the hardware side however, we could also be facing a second phase, if not a revolution, also for PlayStation Studios, with Sony aiming for the fruitful but risky live services market with numerous Gaas games.

The rumors relating to a new PS5 model with a removable player to be bought separately almost as if it were an accessory have been circulating for months now and have intensified particularly in recent weeks. It’s hard to believe at this point that behind all this smoke there isn’t also roast meat, wanting to cripple a popular expression.

After all, even Sony’s recent move of discount the console by 100 euros in many countries of the world, including Italy, it would seem a strategy aimed at emptying the warehouses of the PS5 currently on the market in view of a revision, which apparently should arrive in stores as early as September 2023, preceded by an announcement event in August.

According to the latest tip from Tom Henderson, the new PS5 should replace the one currently on the market without changing its name and having a identical price to that of PS5 Digital in the configuration without a player, which we assume once purchased will bring the total to 549 euros, like that of PS5 Standard. He also states that he has seen a prototype of the console and that he would not dare to call it “Slim” since in his opinion it was not exactly small in size, but here we are clearly talking about a personal impression.

Of course, this is information to be taken with a grain of salt, but after all it comes from a source considered very reliable, which in the past has “guessed” numerous tips, including those on Project Q, the “portable console” to be used via the PS5 Remote Play arriving later this year. Also Henderson in April had spoken of a real one “phase 2” for PS5 from a hardware point of viewciting the arrival of a series of products capable of expanding and making the PlayStation offer more attractive and in particular the new model with removable optical drive, Project Q and a Pro model due out during 2024.