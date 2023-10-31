They have been shared online first photos live of the new PS5 “Slim” modelthanks to a user who managed to get his hands on the console ahead of the official debut in the USA.

The shots were posted on X | Twitter from @phantompainss who claims to have purchased the console by trading in the original model. As we can see, in particular he bought the bundle that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3which confirms the leak of information regarding a package that includes console and game at the price of 499 dollars, basically with the Activision Blizzard shooter included at no cost.

Some of the shots also feature comparing the new PS5 Slim with the original model launched on the market 2020, thus highlighting the differences in terms of size. To be precise, we remind you that the new version of the console boasts a reduction in size in the order of 30% and will be lighter by 18 – 24% depending on whether the player is present or not.