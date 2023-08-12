The design Of PS5 Slim shown through the alleged leak of the past few hours, it seems to have the sole purpose of simplify production of the console: this is the opinion expressed by John Linneman of Digital Foundry.

“If the PS5 Slim video is real, what it suggests to me is that the removable disk drive was designed to simplify the production process more than anything else, since it would allow the same hardware base to be used for both models, changing only the lower part,” wrote Linneman.