The design Of PS5 Slim shown through the alleged leak of the past few hours, it seems to have the sole purpose of simplify production of the console: this is the opinion expressed by John Linneman of Digital Foundry.
“If the PS5 Slim video is real, what it suggests to me is that the removable disk drive was designed to simplify the production process more than anything else, since it would allow the same hardware base to be used for both models, changing only the lower part,” wrote Linneman.
It’s nothing new
In hindsight, follow convenience principles over time, more than a mere desire for aesthetic renewal, it has always been the reasoning carried out by the various console manufacturers, and Sony is obviously no exception.
In fact, thanks to increasingly sophisticated production processescompanies can opt for chips with better thermal efficiency, possibly smaller in size, and consequently mount less bulky dissipation systems and power supplies.
The result of these efforts are precisely the “slim models”, but in an incidental way. As divisive as the PS5 design is, in fact, Sony has sold 41.7 million to date, demonstrating the fact that this is a secondary aspect for many users.
