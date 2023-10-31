













In one of them there appears a package of CoD: Modern Warfare III with the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition, which will be priced at $499 dollars (MX$8,991.34 pesos).

According to CharlieIntel, who spoke about it on Twitter, this is basically a new PS5 Slim with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III free, since the console alone has the price we mentioned before.

Then he points out that its launch will be on November 10. It is then that BrΔndon (@phantompainss), replies ‘they are already free, I just received one from my base exchange’. And that is when he showed several photos of this platform.

Fountain: Twitter.

The first thing that is obvious is that some stores are not respecting the release date of the PS5 Slim. But outside of that BrΔndon shows some photos that compare this new model with the PlayStation 5 and its size comes to light.

As expected, it is smaller than normal, as well as thin. Even its horizontal support is of a different size. This console is a new option for gamers with an attractive price.

The photographs of this PS5 Slim have generated various reactions. Some have not liked this design, especially because it has a glossier finish than the original.

Others, however, do like this modification. But what many seem to agree on is the reduction in size.

Fountain: Twitter.

Fountain: Twitter.

Fountain: Twitter.

It is easier to fit next to a television and takes up less space. It is to be imagined that more photos from this platform will appear soon.

