PS5 hasn't it entered your homes yet, perhaps because you are waiting for an offer that is truly indispensable? Sony may have listened to your requests by presenting a new promotion involving PS5 Slim (the model with CD player) and a series of official partners.

As reported in a press release that you can view directly on the PS Blog, PS5 Slim will be available until February 25th with a discount of 75 euros on the sales price. You can then take it home with you 475 euros.

The promotion is also extended to the console version bundled with a second controller: in that case, the total expense will be equal to 535 euros. According to Sony's latest releases, there really isn't a better time to get hold of the console.

Among the planned releases between 2024 and 2025 we have titles destined to achieve great results: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Stellar Blade and Silent Hill 2 Remake are just a few examples.

Among the partners participating in the promotion we have chains such as Unieuro, Gamestop, Amazon and many others. To discover all the partners of this exclusive limited-time promotion, we refer you to the official press release published by Sony on its website PS Blog.