If the GameStop Advent Calendar offers aren't enough for you, know that a very interesting promotion dedicated to PS5 is currently underway. At this moment and until December 27, 2023 it is in fact possible to purchase one PlayStation 5 Slim with optical drive for only €519.98by purchasing a game or accessory with a minimum cost of €39.98.

In other words, you can get the console and a game, or a second controller or other accessories such as headphones if you prefer, at a special price, as long as you opt for a product in the right price range. Considering that the latest games certainly cost more than €39.98, this is an excellent promotion.

You can take advantage of this promotion only in stores! TO this address you can find the store closest to you.