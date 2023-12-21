If the GameStop Advent Calendar offers aren't enough for you, know that a very interesting promotion dedicated to PS5 is currently underway. At this moment and until December 27, 2023 it is in fact possible to purchase one PlayStation 5 Slim with optical drive for only €519.98by purchasing a game or accessory with a minimum cost of €39.98.
In other words, you can get the console and a game, or a second controller or other accessories such as headphones if you prefer, at a special price, as long as you opt for a product in the right price range. Considering that the latest games certainly cost more than €39.98, this is an excellent promotion.
You can take advantage of this promotion only in stores! TO this address you can find the store closest to you.
PS5 Slim, the differences
PS5 Slim is a new version of the original PlayStation 5 model. In terms of computing power, the console is identical: the only difference in the internal components is the SSD, now larger, reaching up to one TB instead of the previous 825 GB .
The real difference is related to size, 30% smaller, and the “split” design of the body, which allows you to change the optical drive simply by removing it. The real advantage is linked to the fact that it is possible to buy a digital PS5 Slim and then change your mind and buy only the optical drive without having to change console. However, the base to hold the console vertically is no longer included in the package.
Finally, we remind you of today's GameStop Advent Calendar offers.
