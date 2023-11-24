PS5 Slim has arrived, as announced, on PlayStation Direct Italia. Unfortunately, the model with optical drive is currently already reported as Not available. It seems likely that stocks ran out instantly or that Sony temporarily blocked the sale for some reason.

Furthermore, PS5 Slim Digital version it is marked – as we expected – as Coming soon. In fact, only the standard Slim model is currently being distributed. In fact, even the optical reader – which we remember is used to transform a PS5 Slim Digital into a PS5 Slim Standard – cannot be purchased and is marked as Coming soon.

The PS5 Slim Standard page on PS Direct

However, it is available for purchase base to hold the console vertically. It costs, as we knew, €29.99. The base of the previous model is not compatible with the Slim model, so if you want the new console and can’t keep it horizontally due to space problems, you’ll have to shell out extra money.

It is also indicated that on PS Direct it is possible purchase a single console per person due to high demand. We remind you that the PlayStation store takes care of the warranty and has free shipping and returns.