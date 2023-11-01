Basically to be able to use the optical reader you must be online at the time of first use, otherwise the PS5 system warns you to do so with an error message. This is supposed to be a security measure to make sure the reader is legitimate and to comply with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

From the Images published online by users who obtained it in advance PS5 Slim they would confirm the need to be online to activate the removable optical drive, whether you buy it separately for the all digital edition or take the complete console.

If the images prove to be true, they would also verify the rumor that the disc version of the PS5 Slim is linked to online, in the sense that at least at the first start you need to connect it to the network to use it.

It is clear that most users will have no problem authenticating the console, but those who care about video game preservation, such as Does it Playis very concerned about the effects that this choice could have on the maintenance of the system, when the authentication servers are turned off.

John Linneman of Digital Foundry also criticized the choice, stating that the usability of the hardware should not be tied to a server, which may not always be available. Interestingly, the original PS5 model does not require an internet connection for activation.