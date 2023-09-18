The X Gaming News+ account posted some Imagesthe result of a news leak, which would show gods components Of PS5 Slim, new version of PS5 still not confirmed or presented by Sony. It should be underlined that PS5 Slim is a journalistic name, but in fact it has not yet been made known what the alleged new PS5 should be called. Having said that, let’s see the images:

The first image shows the PSU, i.e. the power supply. The second shows the PSU label in detail, from which it is also possible to obtain the model: ADP-40GDR. Finally, in the third image, we can see the fan of the old model (on the right), next to that of the new model (on the left). As you can see, the dimensions of the second are slightly smaller. More details of the fans can be seen in the two images published in the following tweet.