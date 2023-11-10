An interesting detail emerges in these hours about the new “PS5 Slim“, so to speak, although it would be more correct to simply define it as the new model of PS5: it is the free space actually present at startup on theSSDwhich presents itself more capacious before.

Based on the first testimonies, it seems that the internal SSD of the new PS5 model, which starts from 1 TB as standard capacity, is of 842.2GB. This is the value obtained by removing the space dedicated to the operating system and the software elements necessary for the console to function.

This is a nice one step forward compared to the previous model, considering that the original PS5 was based on a particular configuration of the internal storage with an 825 GB SSD, a rather atypical format. However, excluding the operating system and other internal elements, the space available at startup dropped to 667 GB.