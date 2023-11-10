An interesting detail emerges in these hours about the new “PS5 Slim“, so to speak, although it would be more correct to simply define it as the new model of PS5: it is the free space actually present at startup on theSSDwhich presents itself more capacious before.
Based on the first testimonies, it seems that the internal SSD of the new PS5 model, which starts from 1 TB as standard capacity, is of 842.2GB. This is the value obtained by removing the space dedicated to the operating system and the software elements necessary for the console to function.
This is a nice one step forward compared to the previous model, considering that the original PS5 was based on a particular configuration of the internal storage with an 825 GB SSD, a rather atypical format. However, excluding the operating system and other internal elements, the space available at startup dropped to 667 GB.
Will they be enough? In any case it is always possible to mount an additional SSD
There is therefore a good increase in space with the SSD of the new PS5 model, although obviously it is not yet a particularly practical size to manage large quantities of games.
In fact, although the PS5 generally uses a good data compression system, which can lead to a certain gain in capacity, many modern games still take up a large amount of space, especially those designed specifically for the new generation.
Among the most disturbing examples we find Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which is also the protagonist of a bundle with the new PS5 which will probably sell like hotcakes in this period. The Activision Blizzard game stands at almost 200 GB of space, just to give you an idea of how tight these 842.2 GB can be in the long run.
If nothing else, the new PS5 model also provides the possibility of add an additional SSD to be purchased from a wide selection of compatible internal models in the dedicated slot, making the expansion of the internal memory relatively “economical”.
