They couldn’t miss the first teardown videos even on the new one PS5 Slima real tradition now with the new console models arriving on the market and in this case it is the first time in which we have the possibility of seeing something about the inside of the hardware of the console in question, with some first answers on the system cooling and other features such as consumption, temperatures and noise generated.
Linus Tech Tips and Dave2D they were among the first to carry out the complete disassembly of the PS5 Slim, allowing us to have an idea of the new components used and how the new console behaves even compared to the standard model.
Linus Tech Tips also uses one of the new bundles with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III spotted just a few days ago in warehouses, also carrying out a comparison directly with the standard model of the console, thus appreciating the difference in dimensions.
The same video also confirms the need for an online connection for the first installation of the console with disc playeras well as showing the removal and addition system of the unit in question, before proceeding with total disassembly.
Both Dave2D and Linus Tech Tips then also proceeded with some tests on the measurement of noise, temperatures and consumption, but after having completely disassembled the console and discovered some differences and similarities compared to before.
The SoC is practically the same as before
The dissipator used is still very large, derived directly from the one used in the standard PS5, this is because the dimensions of the internal components and the general organization are largely the same: as demonstrated in the videos, the APU is in fact derived from the same production process at 6nm which Sony had already started using previously.
This does not represent a real evolutionary step in terms of consumption and temperatures, which in fact remain more or less equivalent, with a substantially identical cooling system, apart from slightly smaller dimensions.
The presence of the is also confirmed liquid metal as a dissipation system, as well as small doses of thermal paste applied to the elements that manage the memory.
This represents a bit of a novelty compared to Sony’s tradition, which had accompanied each Slim edition of its consoles with a clear change in terms of the production process for the internal chips, but in this case the SoC is basically the same.
This is also confirmed by the results on consumption, temperature and noise generated: the power supply, on the other hand, has the same characteristics as the previous one. On the consumption front, the PS5 Slim goes for 3.9W with the console idle and around 225W when using a substantial game, practically the same results recorded with the previous PS5 model.
The temperature is between 62 and 64 degrees at least in the tests carried out by Dave2D, practically equal to the 60-63 degrees seen with the previous model, while the noise, recorded by Linus Tech Tips, is expected in both cases to be around 33 dbA, with minimal variations in decimals.
#PS5 #Slim #teardown #videos #show #console #temperatures #consumption