They couldn’t miss the first teardown videos even on the new one PS5 Slima real tradition now with the new console models arriving on the market and in this case it is the first time in which we have the possibility of seeing something about the inside of the hardware of the console in question, with some first answers on the system cooling and other features such as consumption, temperatures and noise generated.

Linus Tech Tips and Dave2D they were among the first to carry out the complete disassembly of the PS5 Slim, allowing us to have an idea of ​​the new components used and how the new console behaves even compared to the standard model.

Linus Tech Tips also uses one of the new bundles with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III spotted just a few days ago in warehouses, also carrying out a comparison directly with the standard model of the console, thus appreciating the difference in dimensions.

The same video also confirms the need for an online connection for the first installation of the console with disc playeras well as showing the removal and addition system of the unit in question, before proceeding with total disassembly.

Both Dave2D and Linus Tech Tips then also proceeded with some tests on the measurement of noise, temperatures and consumption, but after having completely disassembled the console and discovered some differences and similarities compared to before.