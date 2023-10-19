According to our own sources, this date is precise, with sony already having approximately 4.5 million units of the new console ready to sell. It is understood that Sony’s previous estimate of 18 million units for the new PlayStation 5 in FY23 (this year) it has been reduced to 14 million units.

Although the decrease appears significant, our previous reports were based on the expectation of sony to launch the console in September 2023, but several delays have caused adjustments to its figures.

Internally, sony expects the new revision of the console to sell more than the PlayStation 5 standard, which was reported to exceed 40 million in July 2023.

As reported more than a year ago, the new PS5 Slimwhich is actually simply called PlayStation 5will replace the current model with an optional accessory: an attached disk drive.

In North America and Japan, the PS5 Slim will be available in select stores on November 10and directly from the website PlayStation. In the following months, it will be launched globally. Here is the detailed pricing structure for the PS5 Slim:

USA:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – 499.99 USD

Digital Edition of the PS5 – 449.99 USD

Europe:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR

Digital Edition of the PS5 – 449.99 EUR

United Kingdom:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – £479.99

Digital Edition of the PS5 – £389.99

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Well there you have it, if more hard drive memory is enough of an excuse for you, go for the PS5 Slim. Personally I would grab an original one before they run out because I feel like it’s much prettier (although it’s also huge).