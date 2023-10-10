The disc player Of PS5 “Slim” can be purchased separately at the price of €119.99, thus transforming a Digital Edition into a Standard Edition although for a slightly higher total sum.

As can be seen from Images that accompanied the announcement of the PS5 “Slim”, the new design of the Sony console, the same one that was revealed by a leak a few months ago, presents a clear division on the side panels.

This solution allows you to remove the lower right portion of the body and replace it with the module containing the disc reader, confirming the now numerous rumors surrounding this model started by leaker Tom Henderson.