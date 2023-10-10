The disc player Of PS5 “Slim” can be purchased separately at the price of €119.99, thus transforming a Digital Edition into a Standard Edition although for a slightly higher total sum.
As can be seen from Images that accompanied the announcement of the PS5 “Slim”, the new design of the Sony console, the same one that was revealed by a leak a few months ago, presents a clear division on the side panels.
This solution allows you to remove the lower right portion of the body and replace it with the module containing the disc reader, confirming the now numerous rumors surrounding this model started by leaker Tom Henderson.
The expected downsizing
Since the reveal of the PS5, the form factor of the console has been controversial, both for its neo-futurist style design and for its excessive dimensions, which apparently depend above all on the dissipation system adopted to effectively cool the components.
The arrival of a more compact version was therefore loudly requested by users, and it is clear that this change will also represent an advantage for Sony on a production level, reducing costs also due to the chassis that unites the two models.
