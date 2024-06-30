Want to kick off a summer of video games and have yet to switch to the current generation of consoles? A solution comes from Amazon where a special offer is available PS5 Slim Digital at -10% off the recommended price. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 449.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is not very high. The seller is supersmartech, with 83% positive reviews in the last 12 months.