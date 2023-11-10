













PS5 Slim: Despite criticism, Sony does not abandon liquid metal









However, we found several YouTube channels where it is possible to appreciate everything that the PS5 Slim has inside and among all the adjustment that the console generally has – starting with its design – we found that they are not going to stop using the happy metal liquid.

Source: Dave2D

Now, Sony’s new console design still uses the same AMD Ryzen chip, so don’t expect too many changes in power consumption or heat generation. What is a fact is that this device comes with a 19-blade fan that will help keep the console at a better temperature.

On the other hand, the heat sinks have three radiators and two heat pipes. Somehow, Sony engineers managed to have a more compact console with the same heat dissipation.

We also recommend: The PS5 slim is a reality and this is what you should know

PS5 Slim: The long-awaited release date

Yes ok sony already gave the most precise details about what you will find when you buy the new design of the PlayStation 5has not actually released an actual release date for the long-awaited model.

The launch of the PS5 Slim It will take place during November. However, the two leaked dates have already been denied because the product is far from being on sale.

The ideal dates for the launch of PS5 Slim now it would be around Buen Fin which is from November 17 to 20 or failing that, during Thanksgiving week in the United States which this year will be November 23rd.

We’ll see what happens with this new console design. sony and how well it is accepted by fans, especially because if you have the digital unit and want to put the Blu-Ray reader on it you will have to connect the console to the Internet, a detail that did not please many people.

What do you think of this situation? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)