There has been a lot of talk about these days PS5 Slim and a dedicated presentation event that would have been scheduled for August 2023. According to insider Tom Henderson, the new console could be called simply PS5 and could go to replace completely the PS5 models currently on the market.

About the new PS5

A new model of PS5 is on the way

Henderson began by stating that he knew nothing of theevent which other insiders have talked about, but not to rule it out, given that according to his information the console will be launched in September. Logically, Sony will have to present it well in advance, so something is likely to happen in August.

Regarding the name, Henderson is inclined to believe that it will not be called PS5 Slim, but only PS5. It will be sold as a improved modelbut will replace the two models currently on the market, namely the one with an optical reader and the digital-only one.

The price should be in line with that of the digital-only PS5, with those who want the optical reader having to buy it separately, spending more or less like the current model with disc.

In the comments to his post Henderson also stated that he saw the prototype of the new model and that it is a bit risky to call it “Slim”, since it was quite large. It must be said that a prototype is not necessarily a mirror of the final version, but we’ll see from this point of view.