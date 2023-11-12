













PS5 Slim: Changing the disc reader will not be a headache for users | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This works in the event that the player is in a situation where they have two removable disk drives, and what they want is to swap them between PlayStation 5. The system will quickly register the new drive without being locked to a console.

From what it seems, the readers operate in a way closer to a peripheral such as a control on the PS5 Slim. If a player resets the console with a removable disk drive the system must come online again.

We recommend: PS5 Slim: New photos of the next PlayStation console are leaked and the size reduction is considerable.

That is to be able to register it but once the reader is registered it can be used without connecting to the Internet without any problem. However, there is something to keep in mind when having this platform.

Fountain: Twitter (Mystic).

However, if a player boots up the new PS5 Slim without an internet connection, the disc drive will not accept them. And since video games cannot be downloaded due to the lack of a connection, the console is practically useless.

Nor should we forget one thing and that is that the Sony console requires connecting to the Internet to be verified, so the time could come when the servers need to validate the license and it is no longer operational.

But it cannot be left aside that Sony publishes an update that removes the requirement, and it can be thought that this situation will happen many years in the future.

So in relation to the PS5 Slim things could be handled as calmly as possible.

Fountain: Twitter (Mystic).

Now, online verification may be related to the use of Blu-ray players, which are covered under a DMCA (Digital Age Copyright Act) license.

Apart from PS5 Slim we have more video game information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)