As reported by Okami Games, The Good Guys, a Australian chain store has added to its list PS5 Slimthat is to say a smaller model and presumably lighter than Sony’s flagship console, which could hint at an official announcement coming soon.

The retailer’s page also contains a first description of the alleged new PlayStation 5 model, which however does not offer particular information on the product, except that it will be smaller and will have a new design:

“PlayStation 5 with a new and slimmer look: incredibly vivid and vibrant colors, breathtaking HDR visuals and immersiveness, whether you’re playing games or watching TV series and streaming content,” reads the product page which you can reach at this address (unless the link is deleted in the next few hours”.

The Good Guys is a chain of stores that has more than 100 stores across Australia and over 3,500 employees. It would therefore not seem to be the case of a small retailer who “invents” a PS5 Slim price list page just to advertise himself. In any case, for the moment there is really nothing official, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Previously, the well-known insider Tom Henderson said that in 2024 Sony will launch PS5 Pro, which is an enhanced model of its flagship console, while in the second half of 2023 it will launch the “gen 2” model. It is not excluded that the latter is the PS5 Slim suggested by the Australian retailer, which therefore in addition to the removable optical reader could boast of small dimensions and weight. We just have to wait for official confirmation or denial to know for sure.