However, Sony is keen to boost PS5 sales throughout the year, which is necessary to reach the high forecast of 25 million consoles sold in the fiscal year. Considering it sold 3.3 million in the first quarter, it’s clear it should increase the pace and to do so, it must find some solution that leads to the purchase of hardware. As the only important release exclusively from PlayStation Studios, at the moment, there is only Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which could also alone bear the weight of the sales driver role, but a relaunch also in terms of hardware models could be ideal for livening up sales. For this reason, the idea that PS5 Slim and Pro can really arrive in the next few months is not so abstruse.

Rumors are intensifying about the possible launch of PS5 Slim and Pro with the first in particular which seems to emerge with greater certainty also considering the recent and presumed image leak which portrays the console in question. In truth, we have no certainty of veracity on the image, but several sources continue to report that the arrival of new PS5 models is now imminent, with rumors alternating between the possibility of seeing PS5 Pro, PS5 Slim or both together , as happened previously also with PS4. THE Sony’s financial results are undoubtedly positive, with PS5 having reached 41.7 million consoles sold, yet they are also below the forecasts of the company, which clearly reported that it expected something more from the data for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

PS5 sales positive but Sony needs to pick up the pace

The recent promotions launched by Sony, with discounts on the price of PS5 widespread in various geographical areas, denote the need for the company to further move hardware sales. While these are already positive, it is clear that Sony wants more on this front, considering that PlayStation is in all respects the main product for the Japanese company and that the general stagnation on the hardware and software front is something that must be overcome by any means possible. The output of new models of consoles is a method to achieve the goal, together of course with the launch of high-profile games, capable of attracting a large audience. On this last aspect we have seen that there is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the way, but there doesn’t seem to be much else in the immediate future.

In this regard, the possibility has emerged from Sony’s financial data that some first party games have been postponed beyond the current fiscal year, i.e. after March 2024. It would therefore seem that the support of innovations on the hardware front could be decisive for the relaunch of PS5 sales, which therefore corresponds to the idea of ​​a forthcoming arrival of PS5 Slim and Pro. To this we also add that the timing would be quite close to what we have seen for PS4 Pro and Slim, which came out on the market three years later the launch of the original version. This time interval would correspond to autumn 2023 for PS5, which makes us look at the possibility of the arrival of new models of the console with a certain expectation, pending any announcements from Sony.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.