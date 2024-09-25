During the State of Play presentation, Sony revealed three new covers for the PS5 Slim and new color variations for the DualSense controller. Called the Chroma Collection, the three new colors have been titled Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal.

The basic models of the console are the most purchased and often the most loved, for their simplicity, but sometimes you feel the need to give a touch of extra style to your gaming platforms. Manufacturers know this well and regularly make new ones available variants . Now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has also expanded its PlayStation Slim offering.

Details on the new PS5 Slim aesthetic variants

Console covers will be available Only for the slim model of the PS5. The new color line for the PS5 controller and covers all change hues depending on the lighting and viewing angle. You can watch the official trailer below.

The Chroma Pearl It has been described as a range of pink and cream shades, while Chroma Indigo moves between blues and purples and Chroma Teal between green tones.

The Chroma Collection DualSense controller has a price of $79.99, while the PS5 console covers are priced at $64.99. The Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories will be released on November 7, while the Chroma Teal accessories will hit stores on January 23.

If you like special models, remember that PlayStation has unveiled the 30th anniversary collection with PS5 Pro, PS Portal and more on the theme.