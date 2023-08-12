Via Twitter appeared a video posted by BwE which would show PS5 Slim, or the rumored new model of the Sony console that has a removable optical reader. Obviously we don’t know if the video is real or if someone made a fake, but Tom Henderson says what is shown matches what he knows.

We remember that Tom Henderson is the original source that since last year has revealed various details about the hardware products coming from Sony. Some of them have already been officially confirmed and this reconfirms the goodness of his reports.

PS5 Slim – the name we remember is not official – it is one of the products unveiled for some time by Henderson and in the last 24 hours images and, now, a video have popped up, showing the same type of product. Of course, it is possible that everything is a fake. Henderson himself does not say that he cannot confirm the veracity of the video, but what is shown certainly matches the reports. Obviously this could mean that someone has created a fake paper based on information already on the net.