Ludostorie, a company that analyzes the video game industry, in particular the French one, published a long report in which it revealed that currently the ratio between sales of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in France is very close to 90 % / 10%.

Microsoft no longer sells consoles?

We read what was written: “The year 2023 was particularly catastrophic for Microsoft in terms of consoles sold. Previously we mentioned a ratio of consoles sold in Europe of 80% / 20% between PlayStation and Xbox. But things are going much worse: in France in 2023 we are close to a ratio of 90% / 10%. The Xbox Series saw a big drop in sales in September 2023 compared to September 2022, despite increased inventory and the launch of Starfield. PS5, on the other hand, has exploded in sales, which says a lot about the current situation.”

The analysis then underlines that even in the United Stateswhere the situation is still better and Starfield has produced more perceptible effects, the market shares of Xbox consoles are decreasing compared to the previous generation.

The idea is that Microsoft is not pushing the sale of consoles in any way, instead focusing on the affirmation of Game Pass, whose pace however seems slower than what the Redmond house had predicted: “Well, let’s go back to the old internal forecasts discovered in Microsoft documents. The company expected to exceed 40 million in June 2023, to reach 50 million in 2024, to continue like this until 110 million in 2030.” It is difficult to say whether it is making it or not, but these are truly ambitious objectives, which to be achieved must see an increase in the first party offer.