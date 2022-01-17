Jack Bayliss of Aftermarket Arbitrage is a scalper of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S which claims that it is helping to create young entrepreneurs thanks to its subscription service, through which members – at a cost of about € 36 per month – can be informed about the restock of the most valuable products of the moment, obviously with the aim of buy and resell them at a higher price.

Bayliss is capable of earn up to 53,800 euros per month helping other touts in the resale of consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. From his point of view, however, his proposal is perfectly moral and ethical.

PS5

Bayliss states, speaking to Sky: “I can see the other side of the coin, that part that the media and the general public – which hates us and calls us touts – do not see. From my point of view, owning a PS5 or an Xbox isn’t a necessity, it’s a luxury, okay? If you can spend £ 450, spending another £ 100 isn’t a big deal if you have the cash for such a purchase in hand. ”

He goes on to say: “Yes, some families will have to pay 100 pounds more, but think of our members, who have 30 consoles. They make 100 pounds each. And so they manage to earn a valid monthly salary in a couple of days. they are doing is being entrepreneurs, they go around creating a secondary income, they are doing something that 90% of people don’t want to do. ”

From his point of view, therefore, touts do nothing wrong and do not disturb anyone. If you don’t want to pass by touts, know that PS5 should be available on GameStop shortly.