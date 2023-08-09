sony has set itself a very ambitious goal for this fiscal year: 25 million PS5s will have to be sold by the end of March 2024, and it’s still sure to reach itclaiming that sales of the console will increase in the coming months.
Indeed, the first quarter financial results, which reported the achievement of the milestone of 41.7 million PS5s sold so far, would not be in line with the pace of sales required to reach the target, but Sony is convinced that this pace will pick up in the coming monthsallowing you to reach the finish line.
In the first quarter, Sony sold 3.3 million consoles, with a monthly average that is not in line with forecasts if projected over the entire fiscal year. However, this is not the case: the period under consideration is still considered rather slow in terms of hardware sales, while the company expects a surge in the coming months, even in correspondence with the autumn period.
Something different should already be seen with the results of the following quarter: in fact, the period between July and September falls discounts which have been applied at intervals on various markets and which will certainly have positive effects on PS5 sales.
Sony is betting strongly on the next quarters
“We believe there is ample scope to achieve the goal,” Sony chairman Hiroki Totoki said. According to reports from Reuters, it seems that Sony has precisely planned a promotions program able to push console sales, which we have already started to see with some temporary price reductions decided for PS5 on various markets, including Italy.
To this we must then add the towing effect that some could have big releases in the upcoming period, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as regards first party productions or even the classic autumn appointments such as sports titles or the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.
