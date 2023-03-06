PS5 did a very good result a February 2023 in the UK, selling the 316% more units compared to the same period of the previous year and 27% more than in January 2023. This is the plastic demonstration of the commercial potential of the new Sony console without the stock problems of the past years.

In general, the console sales they grew by 65% ​​across the territory compared to February 2022 and by 14% compared to January 2023. In total, 143,000 consoles were sold, according to data provided by GfK.

Looking at the first two months of the year, PS5 sales grew by 180% compared to the previous year.

Well too Xbox Series X/Swith sales up 21% compared to January and 15% compared to February 2022. However, considering the full year, sales fell by 5.3%.

Slow start, however, for Nintendo Switch, whose sales fell by 15% compared to January 2023 and by 29% compared to February 2022. Considering that Nintendo Switch is now practically six years old, this is a decline that we can consider physiological, after several record years. It should also be mentioned that Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched around this time last year, which helped sales tremendously.