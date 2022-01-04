PS5 has totaled sales ten times higher to Xbox Series X | S in India, establishing itself as the most successful console in 2021. Of course, this relationship, so unfavorable for the Microsoft platform, could depend on the situation regarding available stocks.

The best-selling console of 2021 also in Italy and the UK, PS5 has surpassed the installed base of PS4 in India in just two years. As for the best selling game, it’s about Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

According to the data communicated by some sources belonging to the production chain, over 90% of PlayStation 5 sold in India are in the version with disc reader, while the Digital Edition was generally much less appreciated by users.

As mentioned at the beginning, the overwhelming superiority of the new Sony console over the Xbox could be due to the situation regarding the available stocks. In fact, it seems that the Japanese house has faced its debut on the Indian market with great conviction, supplying continuously distributors and resellers.

Not only that: a very strict policy was implemented against touts and retailers who tried to inflate the price of the console, running the risk of ending up on Sony’s blacklist and thus being excluded from future distributions.