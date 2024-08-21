At the moment the console PlayStation 5 has suffered a kind of slowdown in terms of sales due to the fact that not many relevant games have been released for this year, and this has been demonstrated a few weeks ago with the data that has been given to investors who use their money in the company. However, it seems that things are improving for the device, and this has been reflected in an increase in the distribution of the same in a certain specific territory.

As reported by media such as Bloombergsales of the console skyrocketed surprisingly in Chinaand that is specifically due to the departure of Black Myth: Wukongan action game that has reported millions of purchases on the platform PC since its departure last August 20th. And as for the part of PlayStationit makes some sense that acquisitions have increased, after all the developers, Games Sciencebelongs to said territory.

The PS5 jumped to the top of the list of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. of electronic gaming equipment in the week before launch and shortly after, doubling its sales from the same period last year. The game topped the search for Alibaba’s Taobao on its release day and enticed gamers to buy new hardware in a market where mobile gaming is typically bigger.

This shows that more and more games from relatively new studios are managing to capture the attention of fans around the world, this could be seen last year with the arrival of Lies of P, at the beginning of 2024 with Stellar Blade and now the same thing happens with Black Myth: Wukong. So we expect more games of this type in the future, and it is surprising that many are of Asian origin, taking away some of the priority from the Western ones who were not paying attention.

Via: Bloomberg

Author’s note: It was clear that many people were not going to want to spend so much on a next-generation card for their computers and that’s why they bought the PS5. However, it is surprising that they wanted to buy the console just for a video game.