It seems that all the problems Sony experienced with the PS5 for the past two years have come to an end. Thanks to the fact that the production of the console increased at the end of 2022, it has been reported that this piece of hardware it sold 7.1 million units between October and December of last year.

Thus, overall PS5 sales have reached 32 million units worldwide. Although the PS4 had six million more consoles during the same period of time, the circumstances are different. The pandemic prevented the production of the console from being able to meet the high demand.

As a result of this increase, Sony has raised its annual sales target to 19 million, one million units more than it previously expected.. This means that the company expects to sell another 6.2 million consoles before March 31.

In more positive news for the company, a small increase in the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers has been revealed. The number has gone from 45.5 million at the end of last summer, to 46.6 million. Although the number is still below the peak of 48 million, which was registered before the new levels of PlayStation Plus were available. Even so, higher revenues have been recorded in this divisionprobably the result of some subscribers switching to one of the more expensive offerings.

Similarly, monthly active users of PlayStation Network also grew, reversing a decline seen after high engagement in 2020. During the last quarter, it was recorded that 10 million more people are now using their PlayStation onlinefor a total of 112 million.

Without a doubt, an extremely positive outlook for Sony and PlayStation. Now we only have to see if their expectations for this year are met or not. On related topics, God of War Ragnarok reaches a new milestone in sales. Similarly, the PS5 receives a new update.

While the end of the pandemic meant that many parts took a hit, this has also led to the demand for the PS5 finally being met by Sony. At this rate, this console could well surpass what was seen by the PS4.

Via: Eurogamer