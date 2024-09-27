PlayStation 5 always dominates, with Nintendo Switch immediately behind and – consequently although it is not specified – Xbox Series is the least sold of the month in the European territories tracked.

We now have access to console sales data for the European market in August 2024. The situation is not particularly positive for any of the competitors in the field, with a clear decline compared to last year.

Console data in Europe

More precisely, it is explained that PlayStation 5 suffered -50% sales year-on-year (i.e. compared to August 2023). Despite this, the console was able to remain first, with the Nintendo Switch seeing a 25% decline. Considering that the console is at the end of its life cycle, it is still selling quite well, or at least well enough to surpass Xbox Series S.

Nintendo Switch in the red model

From January to August Console sales dropped 29% compared to last year. Clearly these are not positive signs, but perhaps the PS5 Pro will be able to lift the market a little, given that it seems to be selling out at various retailers.

We would like to point out that, at least, sales in August were 12% higher than in July, still talking about gaming consoles, of which approximately 300,000 units. Shifting our gaze instead towards accessories, 1.1 million were sold in Europe, also in this case with a decrease (of 17% precisely) compared to August 2023.

In conclusion, we leave you with the data for the best-selling video games in Europe in August.