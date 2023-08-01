The sales Of PS5 I am increased by 75% in the United Kingdom thanks to the discounts offered in this period by Sony, which significantly cut the price of the console, convincing many new users to buy one by taking advantage of the occasion.

In terms of revenues related to Playstation 5, the strategy of the Japanese house has scored a +63% on a weekly basis. The standard model benefited the most from the promotion, with +205% in units and +162% in collections, as well as 73% of total sales.

Numbers that at an international level will certainly replenish the already eloquent 40 million PS5 sold so far, which have marked a substantial draw with PS4 in terms of speed in achieving this goal.