PS5 was the protagonist of an all-time record first quarter of 2023 (the fourth fiscal quarter, from January to March), placing 6.3 million units that bring the sales Sony console totals to share 38.4 million units.

We know that PS5 was the best-selling console in March in the USA, and that it is carrying out a progression capable of overtaking even PS4 in the first twenty-nine months. We are facing the best second quarter ever for the console.

Considering the full fiscal year, which ended on March 31, Playstation 5 it sold the beauty of 19.1 million units, exceeding the ambitious goals that the Japanese company had set, albeit slightly.

Sales for the entire PlayStation segment from April 2022 to March 2023 amounted to 904 billion yen and showed substantial growth (+33%) on an annual basis, mainly thanks to the greater availability of consoles and first party games, while third party titles decreased.

Operating revenue fell 28% year-over-year due to high development costs and record investments made by Sony, which includes the acquisition of Bungie. In the new fiscal year, the goal is to score +7% in revenues and +8% in operating revenues.