PS5 has totaled sales for 21.7 million units as at 30 June, although on the profit front the division PlayStation recorded a 37% decline compared to the same quarter last year.

Considering the figure of over 20 million PS5 announced just a month ago, we are faced with an increase of about 1.7 million pieces for Sony’s next-gen console, and this despite its well-known availability issues.

However, there is also the question of drop in profits for 30.5 billion yen, apparently due to a 2% decrease in sales of first and third party games, as well as an increase in production costs.

Sony, data for the first quarter of fiscal 2022

It is important to note that the PS4 sales they haven’t been updated by Sony, which means they likely stuck at the 117 million units announced in May.

Finally, there is information related to PlayStation Pluswhich reached 47.3 million subscribers as of June 30, still slightly down, while the monthly active users of PlayStation turn out to be 102 million.

Sales forecasts for the full fiscal year were slightly reduced, by 1%, precisely due to the decline in performance of third party games, while profit forecasts fell by 16% for the same reasons, including the completion of the acquisition of Bungie.