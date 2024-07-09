Circana, the company that tracks game and console sales in the United States, has confirmed that PS5 sales are on track to outsell PS4 sales. That’s confirmed by the latest report, which is from May 2024.

The performance of both systems has been very different, and Sony’s next-gen console has the advantage over its predecessor. There is data to back this up.

According to Circana, the PS5 is outpacing the PS4 by 8% through its first 43 months on the market. In contrast, the Xbox Series X|S is behind what the Xbox One achieved in the same time period.

In that sense, it’s 13%. That’s also behind what the Xbox 360 got, which is a reflection of the current preferences of the American market. It doesn’t look like that trend will change anytime soon.

Fountain: Sony.

But as usual, Circana isn’t sharing precise information about how many PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles it has sold in the US. The company may know the numbers, but it can’t disclose them itself, which is why it only shares percentages.

Only console manufacturers can share reports of this kind. By the end of 2023, the PlayStation 5 had sold more than 50 million units.

As for Xbox Series X|S, it would exceed 21 million by June 2023. These figures are worldwide and there is no reliable data at the moment. PS5 sales in May in the United States placed it in first place both in the number of consoles and money raised.

Source: Sony.

The Nintendo Switch is in second place in the first category and the Xbox Series X|S in the second, but based on dollars earned. This situation has been going on for a few months now.

