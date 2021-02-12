A reseller of PS5 He is the co-founder of a group specializing in advising others who do the same, and expressed that he feels that ‘the resale industry’ has been misunderstood.

And you will wonder But aren’t these people the ones who end up with a console stock and then sell it at outrageous prices? Something that affected a large part of the video game community last year with the launch of PS5 Y Xbox Series X / S.

In accordance with Gamerant, 10 to 15% of the consoles were bought by resellers, while even in February 2021 many users of these brands are still unable to get one.

‘Reselling is an honest job’

What do these ‘merchants’ have to say? Well, in an interview with Forbes, this person we told you about at the beginning and who only wants to be known as Jordan, commented the following:

There seems to be a ton of bad press surrounding this incredibly valuable industry, and I don’t think it’s justified in any way.

All we do is act as a connector for limited quantity items.

This person revealed that he managed to buy 25 PS5s in January on his own, and sold them for around $ 966., above the $ 621 maximum recommended by PlayStation.

But for Jordan, This is totally ethical and is no different from how other industries operate. For example, Tesco, a company that buys milk from farmers and sells it much more expensively to consumers.

However, for many the difference is that brands like Tesco They prepare products for individual sale and are an essential part of how it is sold in supermarkets.

On this, the resellers of PS5 do not add any extra value, as sellers from places like Target Y Gamestop they already provide this type of service for individual sale.

Finally, other resellers also revealed a bit of how they circumvent the ‘only 1 unit per customer’ policy with the use of bots.

What do you think of these statements? Do you think console resellers do the same as other bigger companies? Let us know in the comments.



